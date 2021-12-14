Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara bids farewell to out-going UNFPA Representative in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr. Mamadou Tangara on Tuesday morning received in his office the out-going UNFPA Representative to The Gambia, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty in the country.

Foreign Minister Tangara expressed his appreciation of the efforts exerted by Mr. Kunle in the implementation of projects during his time in the country whilst wishing success in his tour of duty in Sri Lanka. Dr. Tangara posited that legacy should always be guarded by any person occupying position of responsibility.

For his part, the out-going UNFPA Representative, Mr. Kunle Adeniyi, commended the Government through the Foreign Ministry for the role played in fighting and reducing maternal mortality and child marriage. Mr. Kunle said throughout his stint, The Gambia stands strong in ensuring effective implementation of UNFPA projects.

The farewell ceremony was attended by the Director Administration and Finance, Ms. Binta Singhateh – Njie and Director of Asia and Oceanic Affairs Division, Ms. Fatou Njie – Hydara.

