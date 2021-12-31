For killing Journalist Deyda Hydara & 59 West African Migrants; Special International Court to Try Ex-President Yahya Jammeh

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Gambia’s Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) has recommended that a special international court be set up outside of The Gambia to try Ex-President Yahya Jammeh and others.

This is in direct response to a three-year investigation that confirms the former Gambian Leader was at the centre of most rapes, torture and murder during his tenure in office.

The commission recommended, “prosecuting Yahya Jammeh and his co-perpetrators in an international tribunal in West Africa, outside of Gambia, under either the African Union or the ECOWAS regional group”, a statement from the commission read.

According to the commission’s findings Jammeh who came to power in a 1994 coup, and his henchmen, including a personal hit squad known as the Junglas, were responsible for 44 specific crimes against journalists, ex-soldiers, political opponents and civilians.

These include the killing of journalist Deyda Hydara in 2004, seven civilians in 2000 and 59 West African migrants in 2005. He also was responsible for the rape or sexual abuse of three women, according to the commission.

The report which was officially released by the Justice Ministry on Friday, December 24th confirmed Jammeh’s involvement in the said crimes following a string of testimonies from hundreds of witnesses. Some of Jammeh’s co-perpetrators also made self-confessions.

“Over a period of 22 years, starting from July 22, 1994, Yahya Jammeh and… co-perpetrators committed very serious crimes against the people of The Gambia,” a statement from the commission said.

In line with the TRRC Act amnesty may be granted to those who during the TRRC inquiry confessed to wrongdoing and expressed remorse.

“In line with Section 19(1) of the TRRC Act any adversely mentioned individual who has previously appeared before the Commission and made a full disclosure of his or her involvement in human rights violations and abuses and has expressed remorse is hereby granted a period of 14 days to apply to the Commission for amnesty,” a statement from the office of Gambia’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice read.

However, this does not apply to crimes against humanity.

“In line with Section 19(3) amnesty shall not apply to acts which form part of a crime against humanity.”