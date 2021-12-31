One of Africa’s Oldest Existing Political Parties Gets New Executive

- Advertisement -

By: Amara Thoronka

One of the oldest existing political parties in Africa and current ruling party in Sierra Leone, the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has in a two-day national delegate conference elected its leader and presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election and national officials.

- Advertisement -

The SLPP was founded on 27th April 1951 [exactly 10 years before Sierra Leone gained independence from United Kingdom on 27th April 1961] making it one of Africa’s oldest existing political parties.

The country’s president, Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio was elected national leader of the party and also presidential candidate for the 2023 general election. This is the third time the former military general is holding the flag of the party. He was the party’s flagbearer in the 20212 and 2018 presidential elections. He lost the 2012 election to former president Ernest Bai Koroma but won the one in 2018.

Speaking shortly after his unanimous third-time endorsement by the party, the former military head of state turned democratically elected President of Sierra Leone said:

“Thanks for making me your flagbearer again. Nobody knows the All Peoples Congress [referring to the main opposition] better than I do. I have beaten them before and I will beat them again.”

- Advertisement -

He called on all party members to keep the peace as he promised them victory in the next general election.

Incumbent chairman, Dr. Prince Alex Harding was reelected administrative head of the SLPP. Alpha Mohamed Kallon is now the Deputy Chairman of the party. Lawyer Umaru Napoleon Koroma, the country’s Deputy Minister of Justice, maintains his position as Secretary General, being deputized by Robert Charkanda. The Organizing Secretary is Musa Moigua who is deputized by Alhassan Balogun George.

The nation’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Lahai Lawrence Leema still maintains his capacity as the party’s Publicity Secretary. The new women’s leader is Hawa foray whose deputy is Rosamond Mattia. Augustine J.J. Tommy was elected Internal Auditor while Francess Virginia Anderson and Martha Concilia Kanagbo were elected Financial Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The party’s young generation leader (youths leader) is Ing. Kallon while Imam Sheriff and Mr. Kallon were elected national imam and chaplain respectively. Lawyer Kowa is the national legal adviser of the party.

- Advertisement -

Some of the elections, like the one for national women’s leader was done before the two-day national delegates conference held in Bo District, second administrative district of Sierra Leone.