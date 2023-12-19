Tuesday, December 19, 2023

First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow Presides Over

Back home, First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow inaugurated a Women Empowerment and GambiFood Processing Center in Kerr Jarga. Built by the Maa Foundation with UNFPA funding, the project aims to boost rural livelihoods and empower women economically and politically. Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe praised the initiative for addressing challenges faced by vulnerable women. CEO Fatoumata Jawara expressed gratitude for support, and UNFPA Representative Ndey Rose Sarr emphasized its importance. The ceremony included a tour showcasing innovative methods for efficient food processing to enhance regional food security.

