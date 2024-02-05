Family seeks justice for allegedly murdered son

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Family members of a man who was allegedly assaulted on Friday by two people in Sare Masong until he collapsed and became unconscious, leading to his death upon arriving at the Basse Health Centre, have called on the authorities to take stringent measures to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

According to his family, Bakary Sabally, who left two children behind, went shopping in Basse as part of the preparation for his daughter’s naming ceremony and it was during this event that he had some misunderstanding with the Chef De Garage.

During the back and forth, one of the drivers at the garage, according to the family account, hit him with an iron bar which led him to collapse, and was rushed to Basse Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Dawda Sabally, the cousin of Bakary, expressed shock at the untimely death of his cousin. He described his cousin as a peaceful, adorable, and hardworking man. He called on the authorities to take stringent measures against the perpetrators as they seek justice for their Bakary.

“We are seeking justice. Only justice [because] forgiveness is out of the . If at all he was hit by a vehicle, one could call it an accident, but this [was intentional].

“It will be very difficult for us to bear this [Bakary death] without justice, so we want to see the normal procedure followed and the perpetrators sent to prison for the rest of their lives,” he said.

Makam Sabally, the Alkalo of Sare Manson, told The Fatu Network that his late brother was a hardworking and pious Muslim. He said they can’t bear to see the people responsible for his death walking scot-free.

“The young man left behind two young kids and livestock. His firstborn isn’t 10 years of age. So, are we appealing to the government to take the necessary steps to try and sentence them because we can’t watch them [walking free] without taking the law into our own hands?”

Police PRO Cadet ASP Binta Njie told The Fatu Network that the suspects are a 21-year-old man from Samba Kokeh and a 42-year-old man from Samba Tacko. She said that the case is with the CID for further investigation.

“The victim Momodou Sabally of Sare Mansong was said to have been jointly assaulted by 2 suspects who fell and became unconscious. He was later rushed to Basse Health Center where he was confirmed dead” police PRO said.