Family of 15 without shelter as angry fire destroys their home

By Dawda Baldeh

A fire outbreak in Lamen Daranka has left a family of fifteen homeless, destroying properties worth millions of dalasis.

According to an eye witness, the inferno which razed the entire compound to the ground started between 5 to 6 pm on Tuesday with smoke coming from one of the rooms in the compound.

The victims said the firefighters were informed immediately but arrived at the scene one and a half hours after the fire had already consumed the entire compound.

Before the arrival of the firefighters, neighbours had come out in their numbers to help put out the fire. However, it was beyond their control.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Ousman Sonko head of the compound said his family have lost a substantial amount of unspecified cash, foodstuff, electrical appliances, house furniture and other properties.

“I was out when my wife called and informed me that there was a fire in the house. I came home and found that the neighbors were putting more effort to put out the fire but it was beyond their control. I have lost everything to the fire,” Ousman Sonko explained. “I am calling on people to come and support us. We are really devastated at the moment.”

Sonko described the incident as shocking, saying they watched the fire consume their properties, leaving them with nothing. Isatou Fatty lives in the neighbourhood, she explains how the fire started.

“I saw smoke coming out from one of the rooms and that’s the time I rushed to the compound to inform them. At that, the fire has already gained momentum. I called the Fire fighters to come and rescue us but at first I got Farafenni and then I tried several times. The last time I tried again I got Serekunda then they told me I should contact Brikama. I told them to help us because the fire is beyond our control. They arrived when the fire had already burnt the entire compound,” Isatou Fatty explained. “The firefighters arrive at the scene after one and half hours.”

Modou Lamin Jammeh is an eyewitness who was inside the house at the time of the incident. He said he was fortunate to come out of the house safely when he heard a sound outside.

“I was inside the house when I heard people shouting outside the house. This is how I quickly picked my laptop because I was holding it,” Modou Lamin Jammeh said. “I lost all my documents including my passport, money, mobile phone and other important documents.”

The affected family has called on the government, NGOs and other philanthropists to support them as they lost everything to the fire. For any support, you can contact Ousman Sonko on +2202400021/ 6611789