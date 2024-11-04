Employee Allegedly Absconds with D400,000 from Indian Businessman in Jimpex

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Amadou Mendy Gambian resident in Brufut is alleged to have disappeared with over D400,000 belonging to an Indian businessman in Jimpex.

The businessman who wishes to remain anonymous asserts that Mr Mendy was working with him for two (2) years ago but quit after a year and reported back a month ago. Similarly, the Indian business guru cited that Mr Mendy was a close employee with whom he built so much trust thus entrusting him with most of his financial transactions in the form of deposits and withdrawals with the latest transaction being last week Wednesday. .

“ I did give him a cheque to go and withdraw from supersonic. The last one was on Wednesday last week 165k he bring it” he outlined

A CCTV footage received by the Fatu Network revealed the owner parking the said money in a bag handing it to the alleged suspect receiving the money and then walking out the exit door.

On the faithful day of Friday 25th October 2024 when the incident happened, the business highlighted that the trust and confidence he developed in Mr Mendy is what prompted him to hand over such an amount to him to deposit at the Eco Bank branch in Jimpex at around 11:30 am which is a stone throw to his shop thus after few moments, he called his phone by prayer time, unfortunately, his phone was unreachable.

“ I have given him 400,000 to go and deposit in Eco bank it’s just opposite my shop. Then I thought there was a long queue that’s why it’s taking time. Secondly, I thought he might gone for Friday prayer since then he never returned” he claims

The complaint asserts upon trying to reach Mr Mendy, he rushed to the Police to report the matter who advised him to seek a printout of his call list and thus found out that he was communicating with his wife until 26th October at around 12:30 am. Similarly, his call records indicated to be seen in Latriya on 25 and 26th of October 2024.

“The printout showing location that he was in latriya and mariama kunda area by those 2 days

The Fatu network is also reaching out to the Police PRO Momodou Musa Sissawo who acknowledged receipt of the complaint.

“The Police have received the complaint and are currently investigating the matter”. The police PRO reports

The complaint is placing a reward for whoever helps him in identify the alleged accused man.