EFSTH Board Chairman, Dr. Adama Sallah, Dismissed Amid Corruption Investigation and Internal Conflict

Dr. Adama Sallah, Board Chairman of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), has been dismissed amid a corruption investigation involving hospital staff.

This development follows a heated confrontation between Dr. Sallah and Deputy Chief Medical Director Dr. Abubakarr Jagne over serious corruption accusations. In a recent Freedom Radio interview, Dr. Sallah accused Dr. Jagne and other senior officials of unauthorized travel, improper procurement practices, and blatant corruption. Dr. Jagne denied these claims, accusing Dr. Sallah of conflicts of interest and nepotism.

An insider had recently called for an urgent, independent investigation to resolve these concerns. So far, Dr. Jagne and the hospital’s Finance Director have also been placed on administrative leave.

More on this coming soon as investigations continue.