EFSCRJ Welcomes Inauguration of Reparations Commission, Urges Independence and Urgency

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Edward Francis Small Center for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has welcomed the swearing-in of members of The Gambia’s newly established Reparations Commission, urging the government to provide the necessary resources and calling on the Commission to uphold justice, professionalism, and transparency in fulfilling its mandate.

In a statement issued following the inauguration at the State House, the EFSCRJ described the development as a critical step toward addressing the long-standing grievances of victims of human rights violations committed under the Jammeh regime.

Established under the Victims Reparations Act 2023, the Commission is mandated to manage the reparations fund and ensure that appropriate compensation is provided to victims. It has been granted broad powers to effectively deliver on its responsibilities.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, Madi Jobarteh, Chief Servant of the EFSCRJ, underscored the importance of the Commission’s independence and accountability.

“We urge the government to provide all necessary assistance, including adequate resources, while fully respecting the Commission’s independence to enable it to carry out its work effectively and efficiently,” Jobarteh said.

He further called on the commissioners to act with unwavering dedication and professionalism, guided by the principles of justice, inclusion, transparency, and accountability. He described their role as both “sacred and historic.”

In a poignant reflection, the statement noted that the date of the Commission’s inauguration coincided with the 25th anniversary of the brutal killing of Gambian children during a protest for justice—a grim reminder of the urgency of reparations.

“Twenty-five years is too long to wait for justice,” Jobarteh said. “Many victims have endured psychological and physical pain since 1994, while others continue to suffer from violations committed as recently as 2016.”

While acknowledging that no monetary compensation can fully restore victims to their original state, Jobarteh emphasized that reparations are essential for helping victims find meaning in life and begin the healing process.

“Reparations are not just about money. They are about symbolic justice—ensuring that past atrocities are remembered and never repeated,” he added. “History will be the judge of our work.”

EFSCRJ concluded its statement by extending its best wishes to the newly sworn-in commissioners and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting them throughout their mission to deliver justice.