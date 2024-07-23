Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Draft Constitution on Track for National Assembly Review by Year-End

By Zackline Colley

The Solicitor General of The Gambia, Hussein Thomasi, has confirmed that the Cabinet has completed its deliberations on the draft constitution, making significant progress, and has now assigned the Ministry of Justice the task of compiling the report.

The Solicitor General outlined the next steps, indicating that a period of approximately three months is needed for further processing, followed by an additional 10 days to complete the gazetting cycle for the draft constitution.

This timeline suggests that the draft will be ready for the National Assembly’s consideration in the last quarter of this year, with deliberations expected to take place by December.

This development fulfils the government’s promise to bring back the constitution, marking a critical step in the transitional justice process. The Honourable Members of the press were assured that the process is well underway, and the government remains committed to seeing it through to completion.

