Friday, January 12, 2024

Dear President Adama Barrow

192
- Advertisement -

OPINION

Your Excellency President Adama Barrow:

- Advertisement -

I avail myself of this unique opportunity and congratulate you on the award you received overseas for preserving peace and the amicable coexistence of all in the Gambian society, without exception. I fervently pray for the non-interruption of amity in our beloved Gambia.

President Barrow, I write to dramatize the appalling conditions of Banjul-Barra ferry services and the dangers the issue poses to society. The warning signs for an accident with terrible consequences are written on the wall in broad strokes and, if action is not taken in haste by your government, a cataclysmic disaster will occur. It’s superfluous to mention that in recent days, according to press reports, Gambian Scorpions boycotted scheduled practice performances over unpaid remunerations in preparation for the AFCON tournament in the Ivory Coast. The government intervened with supersonic speed, acquiesced to the demands of the footballers, and successfully ferried and landed them in Yamoussoukro within days.

Mr President, this was terrific, and virtuoso performance epitomized leadership at its best.

President Barrow, I prod you to use your good offices, the conscience and spirit exhibited on the odyssey of the Scorpions to Yamoussoukro, and be directed to the urgent calls at Banjul-Barra ferry services, for redress. TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

- Advertisement -

I’M PREPARED TO TAP INTO MY INTERNATIONAL CONTACT GROUPS PRO BONO FOR NATIONAL SERVICE.

Jummah Mubarak.

Musa Bassadi Jawara.

Previous article
Second rape victim testifies in case against Gambia’s former interior minister in Switzerland
Next article
President Barrow Encourages Young People to Strive for Success in the Country

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions