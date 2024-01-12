Dear President Adama Barrow

- Advertisement -

OPINION

Your Excellency President Adama Barrow:

I avail myself of this unique opportunity and congratulate you on the award you received overseas for preserving peace and the amicable coexistence of all in the Gambian society, without exception. I fervently pray for the non-interruption of amity in our beloved Gambia.

President Barrow, I write to dramatize the appalling conditions of Banjul-Barra ferry services and the dangers the issue poses to society. The warning signs for an accident with terrible consequences are written on the wall in broad strokes and, if action is not taken in haste by your government, a cataclysmic disaster will occur. It’s superfluous to mention that in recent days, according to press reports, Gambian Scorpions boycotted scheduled practice performances over unpaid remunerations in preparation for the AFCON tournament in the Ivory Coast. The government intervened with supersonic speed, acquiesced to the demands of the footballers, and successfully ferried and landed them in Yamoussoukro within days.

Mr President, this was terrific, and virtuoso performance epitomized leadership at its best.

President Barrow, I prod you to use your good offices, the conscience and spirit exhibited on the odyssey of the Scorpions to Yamoussoukro, and be directed to the urgent calls at Banjul-Barra ferry services, for redress. TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

I’M PREPARED TO TAP INTO MY INTERNATIONAL CONTACT GROUPS PRO BONO FOR NATIONAL SERVICE.

Jummah Mubarak.

Musa Bassadi Jawara.