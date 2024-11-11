Monday, November 11, 2024

Crown Prince Demands Ceasefire at Riyadh Summit to End Israel-Palestine Conflict

At today’s Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demanded an immediate halt to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, condemning the attacks as a “massacre” against Palestinians and Lebanese people.

Leaders, including Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, convened at this extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address escalating violence and the recent collapse of Israel-Hamas peace talks, following Qatar’s withdrawal as a mediator due to what it described as bad-faith negotiations.

With Lebanon facing an “existential crisis,” Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned of dire consequences if the conflict continues. The summit aims to gather support for de-escalation, focusing on immediate security concerns and long-term diplomatic strategies.

