Confirmed: 50% Increase in Price of Crate of Eggs

The price of a crate of eggs has increased by 50% from D200 to D300, reports reaching The Fatu Network have revealed. This information was further corroborated by a businessman at Bijilo.

The price increase could largely be attributed to the shortage in the local market with local traders reportedly buying eggs directly from the poultry farms at a higher price

This has dismayed many Gambians and non-Gambians who rely on the country’s most common source of protein for breakfast and sometimes dinner.

Eggs can provide a number of health benefits including strong muscles and a healthy brain. The protein in eggs help maintain and repair body tissues including muscles.

Eggs contain vitamins and minerals that are necessary for the brain and the nervous system to function effectively and efficiently.