China Plane Crash: 132 People Onboard, Rescuers Find Charred Personal Belongings

- Advertisement -

Rescuers at the site of a plane crash in southern China found burnt wreckage and personal belongings of those on board, but no sign of any survivors.

China Eastern flight MU5735 was carrying 132 people when it nosedived 30,000ft into hills in Guangxi.

- Advertisement -

The cause of the Boeing 737-800’s crash is being investigated. Recovery work has been hampered by difficult terrain.

There has been an outpouring of grief in China, where families of those on board are waiting anxiously for news.

Although the search for survivors is continuing, there’s been no word of anyone found alive, and neither local media nor the authorities have reported any finding of human remains.

Hundreds of responders have been sent to the crash site in Wuzhou to scour the steeply forested slopes where debris from the crash was strewn.

- Advertisement -

Rescuers have so far found parts of the 737’s wreckage. State broadcasters showed images of the charred remains of letters, bags, wallets and identity cards belonging to those on board.

Meanwhile the families and friends of the 123 passengers and nine crew have gathered at each end of the flight – with relatives visiting China Eastern’s offices in Yunnan province and waiting at Guangzhou International Airport.

The China Eastern Airlines flight from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan, had been due to land in Guangzhou on Monday afternoon.

Authorities have yet to identify passengers and crew members, but some relatives have spoken to local media or shared their grief online.

- Advertisement -

One woman reported the loss of her newlywed husband on her WeChat account. Her earlier posts included videos of the couple’s holiday trips.

Other passengers included a group of six people, one of them a teenager, who were on their way to Guangzhou to attend a funeral, a local newspaper reported.

Another woman interviewed said her sister and close friends were part of that group, adding that she had also been booked on the flight but ended up switching to an earlier plane.

“I feel very anguished,” she told Jiemian News.

Reuters quoted a man at the airport who said he was the colleague of a passenger named Mr Tan.

After confirming that Mr Tan was on board, he had to break the news to Mr Tan’s family. “They were sobbing. His mother couldn’t believe this had happened,” he told the news agency. “Her boy was only 29 years old.”

He added that arrangements were being made by the airline to bring families to the crash site in Wuzhou.

Pictures show distraught families waiting in a cordoned-off area at Guangzhou airport, being assisted by airline staff.

One unverified clip circulating widely on Chinese social media shows a man slumped in his seat crying and lamenting the loss of his children who were on the flight.

Flight MU5735 had been in the air for over an hour and was nearing its destination when it suddenly plummeted from its cruising height.

Chinese state TV outlets have broadcast footage which appears to show a jet in a near nosedive to the ground. The footage was captured by a car’s dashcam. The BBC has not yet been able to verify the clip.

Flight tracker data showed the Boeing 737-800 jet dropped thousands of metres in three minutes.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was cruising at 29,100ft (about 9,000m), but two minutes and 15 seconds later it was recorded at 9,075ft. The last sourced information on the flight showed it ended at 14:22 local time, at an altitude of 3,225ft.

The airline and China’s aviation authorities are investigating the crash. Boeing, the US maker of the plane, said it was also assisting. But emergency teams are still trying to locate the plane’s black box, cockpit voice recorder and any other equipment that could help identify the cause of the crash.

China Eastern Airlines, one of the nation’s big three state-owned carriers, has grounded all its Boeing 737-800s, and set up a hotline for people seeking information on those on board.

Aviation experts say the Boeing 737-800 model has a strong safety record, with thousands in service around the world. The aircraft that crashed was less than seven years old.

Investigators are expected to look at several possible causes – including deliberate action, pilot error, or technical issues such as a structural failure or mid-air collision.

BBC