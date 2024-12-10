Cabinet Approves Gambia’s National Sport Policy 2024 – 2034

- Advertisement -

Ministry of Youth & Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie last Thursday presented to Cabinet the country’s new Sport Policy in the form of a Cabinet Paper for deliberation and adoption. The paper was eventually approved by the cabinet chaired by H.E President Adama Barrow.

The new policy outlines the Ministry’s vision and road map for sports development in the country, including infrastructure, management, enhancing skills for coaches and athletes, and talent identification and development.

The new policy, that will now serve as a guide for the intervention of government and other stakeholders in sports emphasizes the prioritization of certain sports disciplines, the development of infrastructure, the establishment of a sports development fund as well as linking sport with developmental issues such as health, environment, tourism & culture and technology, sports for elderly and Person with disabilities (PWD)among others.

With the approval of the policy, the Ministry looks forward to its dissemination and usage to guide the implementation of the strategic plan in the short and long term.