Bush Town Community Compensated with State-of-the-Art Eco-lodge Center for Forest Preservation

By: Dawda Baldeh

The community of Bush Town in the Central River Region, North, has been compensated with a state-of-the-art Eco-lodge Center to serve as a source of revenue generation for preserving their forest. The center, constructed under the Global Environment Facility (GEF 6 project) through the National Environmental Agency, aims to enhance biodiversity conservation across the country through ecosystem restoration and the expansion of protected areas such as forests.

Speaking to journalists at the project site, Njaga Touray, Deputy Executive Director of the National Environmental Agency and the Focal Point for the GEF 6 project, said an assessment of different areas across the country was conducted, revealing that Bush Town has one of the best forests in the country. “The forest is intact, and there is no coal production or cutting of trees. Inside the forest is just marvelous. It has different pieces of beautiful wildlife, including birds that can attract tourism to the country,” he said.

When questioned why the project built the Eco-lodge in the community, Mr. Touray responded, “This is to motivate the community to preserve their forest and find an alternative source of income without cutting down trees.” He further explained that the forest is thick and green, making it an attractive place for visitors who love to explore the beauty of nature.

Emphasizing the significance of the center, Mr. Touray stressed that conservation is only possible when there is a benefit. “This is why we built this eco-lodge for the community so they can benefit from preserving their forest, and any money generated from this center will remain in the community,” he added.

The forest is divided from the upland by a waterbody that stretches across, giving it a beautiful view. Project officials also revealed plans to build a bridge to provide easy access to the forest for visitors. Additionally, they mentioned plans to construct watchtowers and resting places in the forest for visitors.

The residents of Bush Town also expressed profound gratitude to the GEF 6 project for constructing the Eco-lodge center as an alternative source of revenue and vowed to continue protecting the forest from any man-made harm.