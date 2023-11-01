- Advertisement -

Opinion

By: Musa Bassadi Jawara

I condemn in the strongest terms the bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, on Tuesday, October 31, by IDF Air Force in connivance with the invading ground troops. The Israeli bombardment of the largest refugee camp in Gaza resulted in dozens of civilians being mowed down and the majority of them children. The intransigence, pernicious and genocidal tendencies of Israel in this war have reached apocalyptic proportions.

According to Robert Einstein, “The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything. “

Mohammed Bin Salman, the de factor ruler of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the custodian of the holy mosques of Macca and Medina, Shame on you! The rulers of the Muslim world, shame on you!

The Palestinian people are neglected, abandoned, and sacrificed in the name of economic gains and geopolitical expediency. Palestinian children are being slaughtered and dismembered in glaring daylight, live in front of our eyes on television.

Prime Minister Netanyahu acclaimed, the Bible says “there is time for peace and time for war,” and he proclaimed, “time for war”! Muslims all across the world including Musa Basad, say, Netanyahu, bring it on.

The United States, European Union and major global powers imposed devastating sanctions on Russia after invading Ukraine! Why Israel is not being sanctioned along with its complicit allies in crime, baffled me, considerably!

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.