Monday, December 4, 2023

Barrow promises to build over 2000 shops in Brikama Market

236
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Following the recent demolitions of multiple canteens in Brikama Market for illegal encroachment, which has left many market vendors without a place to sell, President Adama Barrow has announced plans to build 2,200 new shops in the market — assuring the people of Brikama that they will have more opportunities during his term as president than they have had in the past 50 years.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in Brikama during his Meet-The-People’s Tour, Barrow promised the women vendors after constructing 88 stores in Brikama, that his government has plans to build 2,200 stores in the market. This promise came after the Brikama Area Council (BAC) passed a resolution to sue the National Road Authority (NRA) and the Gambia Police Force (GPF) over the demolition of multiple stores in the Brikama Market.

“We have plans. We want to construct 2,200 stores in the market. So, I think someone who intends to do that, should be your friend. You have to work with that person,” he told the vendors in Brikama.

Barrow implored the people of Brikama to rally behind his government because they would have more from his government than what they had in the past 50 years. He stated that his way of politics is beyond talking, but developmental-based politics.

“My politics is beyond the politics of talking. My politics is politics for development. I will tell you this: what you will have in my government, what you didn’t have in the past 50 years, you will have them in my government,” he said.

- Advertisement -

With the Brikama Area Council planning to make canteens for women vendors, Barrow said the Council should rather focus on cleaning Brikama and the surroundings of the Council’s gate instead of promising to build markets for women.

“The Council’s gate is, in fact, filthy, and you said you are going to help women about the market. You are laughing at yourself. You cannot do that. When you look at the Brikama market, the canteens we built there— 88 canteens — Brikama never had that,” he pointed out.

Previous article
Barrow Promises Stricter Laws and Severe Jail Sentences for Migrant Smugglers
Next article
It’s Not about Money”: Gassama Explains Why He Rejects Offers for Hospital Construction in Old Yundum

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions