Barrow promises to build over 2000 shops in Brikama Market

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Following the recent demolitions of multiple canteens in Brikama Market for illegal encroachment, which has left many market vendors without a place to sell, President Adama Barrow has announced plans to build 2,200 new shops in the market — assuring the people of Brikama that they will have more opportunities during his term as president than they have had in the past 50 years.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in Brikama during his Meet-The-People’s Tour, Barrow promised the women vendors after constructing 88 stores in Brikama, that his government has plans to build 2,200 stores in the market. This promise came after the Brikama Area Council (BAC) passed a resolution to sue the National Road Authority (NRA) and the Gambia Police Force (GPF) over the demolition of multiple stores in the Brikama Market.

“We have plans. We want to construct 2,200 stores in the market. So, I think someone who intends to do that, should be your friend. You have to work with that person,” he told the vendors in Brikama.

Barrow implored the people of Brikama to rally behind his government because they would have more from his government than what they had in the past 50 years. He stated that his way of politics is beyond talking, but developmental-based politics.

“My politics is beyond the politics of talking. My politics is politics for development. I will tell you this: what you will have in my government, what you didn’t have in the past 50 years, you will have them in my government,” he said.

- Advertisement -

With the Brikama Area Council planning to make canteens for women vendors, Barrow said the Council should rather focus on cleaning Brikama and the surroundings of the Council’s gate instead of promising to build markets for women.

“The Council’s gate is, in fact, filthy, and you said you are going to help women about the market. You are laughing at yourself. You cannot do that. When you look at the Brikama market, the canteens we built there— 88 canteens — Brikama never had that,” he pointed out.