Thursday, May 23, 2024

BAC’s director of finance denies authorising purchase of motorbike

302
- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Alagie Jeng, the Director of Finance at the Brikama Area Council, has denied an allegation made by Lamin S. Jatta, the Deputy Director of the Licensing Unit, regarding the purchase of a motorbike for D35,000 in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Lamin S. Jatta, a revenue collector, bought a motorbike for D35,000 in 2019 from his revenue collections, claiming to have received approval from the Director of Finance. He stated that his actions were aimed at facilitating his movement in communities in the Kombo East District.

In response, Director of Finance Alagie Jeng stated that Mr. Jatta acted on his own authority and provided receipts to the Council.

“He decided to turn the “blunder” into a loan. He admitted that he knew what he did was wrong. I never authorised him to purchase a motorbike. After buying the motorbike, he brought the receipt to me after doing the purchase,” Jeng said.

Jeng testified that Mr Jatta agreed to convert the cost of the motorbike to a loan, which he would repay. Jeng said the witness was given a loan and it was recovered monthly.

- Advertisement -

However, Mr Jatta denied this assertion, emphasizing that the only loan he applied for was a building loan in 2021, totalling D150,000, through the Council’s Credit Union, which he is currently repaying.

Both of these top officials of the Brikama Area Council appeared before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 22nd May.

Previous article
Mother in custody for drug Possession as importer son remains at large
Next article
In The Company Of Relatives, And For The First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions