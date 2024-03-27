BAC: Senior Revenue Collector Admits Misusing Over D56,000 of Council Funds

- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Foday Krubally, a senior revenue collector at the Brikama Area Council, admitted on Tuesday before the ongoing Local Government Commission of Inquiry that he had misused over D56,000 of council funds. Krubally made this admission after presenting his cash book covering the period from 2020 to 2024 to the commission.

When questioned about an audit finding regarding D41,000 that he had collected but not deposited into the accounts of the Brikama Area Council, Krubally admitted to the audit query, stating, “It is difficult to be honest with money. I acknowledge that I collected it and definitely misused it.”

He informed the commission that he had repaid the said amount after the audit query. When asked how he paid the sum, he mentioned taking a loan from a credit union and repaying the money while the credit union recovers the amount from his monthly salary.

Regarding another audit query of D21,000, Krubally clarified that the actual amount was D15,000 instead of D21,000 as claimed by the auditors. He acknowledged not paying the money but promised to do so, stating, “Very soon.”

Chairperson Jainaba Bah intervened at this point and instructed the witness to make the payment into the council’s account by Thursday, March 28, 2024, and provide evidence to the commission.

Krubally also admitted that he did not participate in weekly reconciliations at the Internal Audit Unit of the Council. When asked why, he explained, “Sometimes unexpected problems arise, and you end up using the money.”

He was further questioned about the lodgment register of revenue collectors, which indicated absences from weekly reconciliation. Krubally admitted to collecting the amounts mentioned but not depositing them.

Counsel Gomez pointed out the numerous instances of failure to submit to the Internal Audit Unit and asked, “How easy is it to collect revenue and use it for personal affairs?”

“I used the money without informing anyone. I blame myself for that and need to rectify my actions,” Krubally replied.

Additionally, Krubally mentioned that his 2018 cash book was submitted to the Internal Audit Unit for auditing, but he still does not have access to it. He stated that this occurred in 2020 and the book was given to Lamin Drammeh. Krubally’s responsibilities include collecting revenue from valued properties, and in 2018, he was posted in Kerr Sering for this purpose.