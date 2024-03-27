Wednesday, March 27, 2024

BAC: Senior Revenue Collector Admits Misusing Over D56,000 of Council Funds

139
- Advertisement -

By: Mama A. Touray

Foday Krubally, a senior revenue collector at the Brikama Area Council, admitted on Tuesday before the ongoing Local Government Commission of Inquiry that he had misused over D56,000 of council funds. Krubally made this admission after presenting his cash book covering the period from 2020 to 2024 to the commission.

- Advertisement -

When questioned about an audit finding regarding D41,000 that he had collected but not deposited into the accounts of the Brikama Area Council, Krubally admitted to the audit query, stating, “It is difficult to be honest with money. I acknowledge that I collected it and definitely misused it.”

He informed the commission that he had repaid the said amount after the audit query. When asked how he paid the sum, he mentioned taking a loan from a credit union and repaying the money while the credit union recovers the amount from his monthly salary.

Regarding another audit query of D21,000, Krubally clarified that the actual amount was D15,000 instead of D21,000 as claimed by the auditors. He acknowledged not paying the money but promised to do so, stating, “Very soon.”

Chairperson Jainaba Bah intervened at this point and instructed the witness to make the payment into the council’s account by Thursday, March 28, 2024, and provide evidence to the commission.

- Advertisement -

Krubally also admitted that he did not participate in weekly reconciliations at the Internal Audit Unit of the Council. When asked why, he explained, “Sometimes unexpected problems arise, and you end up using the money.”

He was further questioned about the lodgment register of revenue collectors, which indicated absences from weekly reconciliation. Krubally admitted to collecting the amounts mentioned but not depositing them.

Counsel Gomez pointed out the numerous instances of failure to submit to the Internal Audit Unit and asked, “How easy is it to collect revenue and use it for personal affairs?”

“I used the money without informing anyone. I blame myself for that and need to rectify my actions,” Krubally replied.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Krubally mentioned that his 2018 cash book was submitted to the Internal Audit Unit for auditing, but he still does not have access to it. He stated that this occurred in 2020 and the book was given to Lamin Drammeh. Krubally’s responsibilities include collecting revenue from valued properties, and in 2018, he was posted in Kerr Sering for this purpose.

Previous article
Kemo Bojang, KMC Youth Councillor and UDP Secretary General Testifes on Lawsuits Filed By His Party
Next article
Upholding Responsibility: A Call to Fairness in Assessing Gambian President Adama Barrow

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions