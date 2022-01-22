Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Car Accident

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, his spokesman has confirmed.

The four-vehicle crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon, left one person with injuries, Los Angeles Police said.

Images from the scene show a large SUV on top of at least two vehicles at an intersection in Brentwood. The actor can be seen standing nearby.

Police said that no arrest has been made and ruled out the involvement of drugs and alcohol.

Officers did not identify those involved but the actor and former California governor’s spokesman confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that he was driving the SUV when the incident occurred.

A report by police, seen by CBS Los Angeles, said that the SUV driver was “near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a u-turn as he continued through a ‘red arrow’ signal to turn left.”

It added that the SUV rolled on top of the Prius and ended up hitting two other vehicles.

Photos published on the TMZ website show a black GMC Yukon SUV on top of the Prius and a Porsche.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance, police said, but the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesman said that the actor was uninjured and had spoken with emergency services and the injured person.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Source: BBC News

