Anthony Elanga: FA Investigates After Man Utd Striker Hit By Object

0
Elanga, 19, was hit by a missile as the visitors celebrated Fred's 70th-minute goal in the 4-2 win at Elland Road.
The Football Association is investigating after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd in Sunday’s Premier League victory at Leeds United.

There were also numerous unsavoury chants from both sets of supporters.

West Yorkshire Police said a total of nine arrests were made for offences which include the throwing of missiles.

While there was “no significant disorder” and no injuries were reported to any players or fans, the police said offences “including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order” took place.

A group of 70 away fans turned up in Leeds without tickets and were issued with dispersal notices prior to the match.

In what was the first league game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003, Elanga scored his side’s fourth goal with two minutes remaining to confirm victory for Ralf Rangnick’s men

 

SOURCE: BBC

