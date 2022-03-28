IEC Files Affidavit Requesting High Court Dismiss Sabally’s Appeal

Ahead of tomorrow’s hearing the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the office of the Attorney General have prayed to the high court to dismiss the case brought before it by UDP National Assembly Aspirant Momodou Sabally on the decision of the IEC to reject the nomination of the applicant pursuant to the relevant constitutional provision.

An affidavit filed on Friday opposing Sabally’s appeal read:

“The decision of the IEC in rejecting the nomination of the applicant [Sabally] pursuant to the relevant constitutional provision and as manifested in the report of the Commission of Inquiry and government white paper is not wrong in any manner as claimed by the applicant.”

The affidavit further argued that:

“The applicant is not entitled to the reliefs sought at all and this Honorable court ought to dismiss same in the interest of justice. It is a frivolous and vexatious application and an abuse of process of this honourable court.”

The IEC, on nomination day, rejected and outrightly disqualified the nomination of Momodou Sabally on the grounds that his name was adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission of Enquiry Report which bans him from holding any public office in The Gambia.

Sabally according to that report stands accused of having dubious financial dealings with former President Yahya Jammeh, allegations he has denied on countless occasions.

The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday 29th March 2022 and will be presided over by Justice Apongabuno Achibonga.

