’14 pitches’? GFF says FIFA’s report is misunderstood

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Gambia Football Federation has said that the report released by FIFA on their use of the $11.4M FIFA forward fund support to member associations from 2016-2022 has been misunderstood by many.

According to the report, the GFF has built 14 football pitches, but the federation told The Fatu Network that it is working on organising a press conference to provide a detailed explanation and understanding of the report to the public.

The report on the FIFA Website that the Gambia Football Federation has built 14 football pitches, has raised eyebrows.

However, when The Fatu Network reached out to the federation for their response regarding the funds that were reported to have been spent on constructing football pitches. The Federation clarified that the public had misunderstood the situation and that they would be addressing the public to provide a better explanation of what has been published on the FIFA website.

This, the federation said, is contrary to the perception that many have expressed on social media.

The Federation further highlighted to The Fatu Network that its relationship with FIFA is strong because of its judicious usage of what is meant for football development.

Yesterday, The Fatu Network reported that many football fans and stakeholders are in shock following FIFA’s report on its website that The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has used $11.4M (about D718,200,000) of the 2016-2022 FIFA support fund to build and renovate 14 football pitches across the country, leaving many Gambian football enthusiasts questioning the integrity of the GFF, and describing the report submitted by the Federation to the World Football Governing Body as misleading.

The Gambia Football Federation is expected to face the public on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to explain the situation.