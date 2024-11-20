Young Entrepreneur Calls for Support to Combat Rising Youth Unemployment

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a country where youth unemployment lingers at an alarming rate, young entrepreneur Pabi Njie, founder of OK Cleansing Service—a cleaning company based in Brikama—is making waves despite the stormy economic climate.

Hailing from Jarra Soma in the Lower River Region, Njie developed a strong passion for creating initiatives aimed at providing employment opportunities for his fellow youth.

“I always had the idea to bring this kind of initiative to my country. I created a company to employ my fellow youths and help reduce the number of young people taking the ‘back way’ and losing their lives,” he states.

Njie established his company last year with the intention of expanding it across the country. However, he admits that scaling up remains a significant challenge, particularly due to financial constraints.

“I have the ambition to expand this company across the country so that youths in provincial areas can also find jobs without having to move to the Kombos. But the challenges we face include financial difficulties and lack of support from the government,” he outlines.

As he continues to push for support and empowerment, Njie represents a rising tide of young men determined to make a difference. His vision is to establish a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that could uplift many young Gambians, turning the unemployment crisis into an opportunity for growth and innovation.

“I am requesting support from the government, private institutions, and the public. I need more help to fulfill my aims and objectives,” he appeals.

Pabi Njie serves as a beacon of hope, urging the government and private sector to support his initiative by investing in youth-led ventures to reduce the risks of young people perishing in the Mediterranean Sea.

“I want the general public to help us with finances because I want to open more centers where I can recruit more people. Many young people want to join us, but we lack cleaning materials, which prevents us from bringing them on board. I am also seeking donations from the CEO of The Fatu Network,” he calls out.