Monday, July 8, 2024

“We Will Not Be Terrorized,” says Almameh Gibba

176
- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Almameh Gibba, National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala, stated that they will not be terrorized. He made these comments in an exclusive interview with the Fatu Network ahead of the much-anticipated debate on the Women Amendment Bill 2024, which he is championing. “Whatever it takes, we will not be terrorized.”

- Advertisement -

On Monday, July 8th, the National Assembly will table the Women Amendment Bill for the third time after it was referred to the ABC Committee of the Assembly. The Women Amendment Bill 2024 survived a significant challenge after parliamentarians voted for its second reading, which led to dialogue, consultation, and the development of a subsequent report.

Almameh Gibba emphasized that they are ready for another battle of ideas, citing section 32 of the 1997 Constitution, section 25 c1, and section 4, which he stressed cover all the other provisions he referenced.

“So, we are relying on the Constitution, our religious beliefs, and our traditional aspects, which we have the right to, and we are backed by the Constitution. We wait. I do not want to pre-empt the report; I want to lay my eyes on it. Monday’s session will be explosive, and we will hit them hard to inform and re-educate them that they can’t mess with 75% – 80% of Gambians on what they believe,” he stressed.

The champion of the much-debated bill noted that even if the report is not in favor of the Bill, Gambians are in favor, underscoring the citizens’ power in choosing what’s best for them.

- Advertisement -

“As a Parliament, you were made to be a Parliament by Gambians. As a President, you were made to be a President by Gambians. If the report doesn’t favor the Bill, who cares about the report? We are talking about the citizens,” he said.

Gibba asserted that they will be able to regulate the time and stop the clock at the appropriate moment in the interest of Gambians, not foreign bodies or organizations.

Previous article
Foni Kansala NAM Responds to ECOWAS Parliament’s Decision on Jammeh Tribunal
Next article
The Covert Battles of a Black Immigrant in Sweden: Social Capital, Sex Work, and Racism

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions