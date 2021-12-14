‘We are putting our party in bad light’: Darboe says boycott move by UDP supporters strongly validates UDP intolerance label

855
UDP leader Ousainou Darboe has said supporters of the party are putting the party in bad light, asking supporters to not adopt a stand that will further alienate the party from some section of the population.

UDP supporters including prominent member Jainaba Jah have led calls for the boycott of all businesses belonging to businessman Muhammed Jah. Jah’s only crime is supporting President Adama Barrow.

But Darboe said: “I see the campaign for a boycott of the Jah businesses is intensifying. I agree entirely with Amadou that we should be liberal minded, accept and respect choices made by individuals and groups. This campaign strongly validates the label of intolerance attached to us.

“Although I asked the media team to issue a statement confirming that Ambassador Bah’s appeal was her personal view and not the official position of the party, it does appear that the party is supporting the campaign as our platform is being used to promote the boycott.

“As a responsible and accommodating party we should engage Jah to win him over. We are putting our party in bad light. Let us accept that not everyone will support us but that does not mean we should adopt a stand that will further alienate us from some section of the population.”

