Saturday, September 9, 2023

Ugandan Church Breaks Guinness World Record with 3-Hour Continuous Clapping

80
By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A church in Uganda has made a mark in the Guinness World Records by establishing a new record for the longest continuous applause. The members of the Phaneroo Ministries church, located in the heart of Uganda’s capital, Kampala, came together for a special event called “Clap For Jesus” to commemorate the church’s ninth anniversary.

The congregation displayed commitment as they clapped continuously for 3 hours and 16 minutes. What’s even more remarkable is that they maintained an average sound level of 88.5 decibel (dB) throughout this extended period. To ensure the legitimacy of their record-breaking attempt, it was crucial for them to remain above the 80 dB threshold: “They had to remain above 80 dB for the entire duration,” Guinness World Records said in a statement.

During this event, a total of 926 participants came together to take part in this prolonged clapping. In order to secure their place in the Guinness World Records, they successfully adhered to the requirement of maintaining an audio level exceeding 80 dB throughout the entire duration.

