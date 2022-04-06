UDP Leader Ousainou Darboe Urges Gambians to Go Out and Vote On Saturday

United Democratic Party Ousainou Darboe has urged Gambians to go out and vote massively for the UDP candidates in Saturday’s National Assembly Elections, According to Darboe it is only by doing so that will The Gambia be ‘reclaimed from the clutches of the incompetent Barrow government’.

With the National Assembly Elections scheduled for this Saturday, let’s all go and vote to register our civic duty as citizens of The Gambia. Vote massively for our UDP candidates so that we can reclaim our country from the clutches of the incompetence of the Barrow government; so that we can control the unbearable rising cost of living in the country; so that we can make sure the affairs of the nation are prioritised for the interest of the majority and not just for the connected few.

He used the opportunity to Ramadan Mubarak to all as he asks Allah to accept everyone’s fasting and prayers and deliver them His best in this Duniya.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all. May Allah accept our fasting and prayers and deliver us His best in this Duniya. We are at a crossroads and this NA election will determine our future as a nation,” Darboe said.

