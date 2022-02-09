UDP Financier Moves Over to NPP; Pledges Support to President Adama Barrow

- Advertisement -

The political transfer window is still open, the latest transfer news has it that Dabanani Electrical Company Boss and United Democratic Party (UDP) financier Alhagie Conteh has flipped over to NPP and called on every Gambian to strive to support President Adama Barrow as he seeks to develop the Gambia.

NPP,s newest convert, Conteh was opposition Party UDPs resource basin in the December 4th election but has pledged his unflinching support to President Barrow as he makes a dramatic switch over.



Reports reaching the Fatu Network indicate that more big names are expected to pitch tent with the president.