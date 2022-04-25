UDP Disassociates Itself From The ‘No To Alliance WhatsApp Forum’

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has put out a statement disassociating the party from a WhatsApp group advocating against UDP going into an alliance with other political parties.

According to the party’s spokesman Almamy Taal, the WhatsApp group has neither been created nor sanctioned by UDP.

“It has come to the attention of the UDP National Executive Committee that a WhatsApp group is claiming to be a ‘UDP NO TO ALLIANCE FORUM’. This notice is to inform the members and the public that no such Forum has been set up, sanctioned or authorised by the UDP nor is the UDP at the moment in alliance with any political party or factions of any parties,” Taal wrote.

He further debunked claims that UDP National Assembly Members will have the five APRC parliamentarians who are loyal to former President Yahya Jammeh as their political allies on matters brought to the National Assembly.

