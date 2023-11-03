Friday, November 3, 2023

Tragic Boat Incident: The Ghetto Pen Sends Tributes to Victims’ Families

54
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The poem titled “Was Forced to Choose the Back Way” by Ebrima Jallow, also known as The Ghetto Pen, stands as a heartfelt tribute to the young lives tragically lost in a boat capsize while attempting to reach Spain by sea.

- Advertisement -

Jallow, a second-year law student and poet at the University of The Gambia, extends his condolences and solidarity to the grieving families.

The poem illuminates the driving forces behind such perilous journeys—nepotism, hardship, and the daily struggle for survival.

Jallow underscores that opting for the “back way,” a hazardous route, often stems from a lack of opportunities and a dim future in their home country.

He critiques the leadership and societal conditions perpetuating poverty and inequality, describing a culture where the poor become poorer and the rich become richer.

- Advertisement -

Jallow questions why he shouldn’t seek a better future, even if it means risking his life.

The poet acknowledges that life inherently involves risks, asserting that he would rather face the dangers of the journey than remain in a place where there is no hope for improvement.

He contrasts the economic disparities between his home country and Europe, expressing the allure of a brighter future abroad.

Jallow concludes his poem by dedicating it to the fallen youths, expressing his wish for them to find eternal peace. He also prays for guidance and solace for the grieving families during this challenging time.

- Advertisement -

In summary, the poem serves as a poignant reflection on the desperation, aspirations, and sacrifices made by those embarking on perilous journeys in search of a better life. It also sheds light on the underlying societal issues pushing individuals to take such risks.

Previous article
Tragedy strikes as Gambian youths seek hope overseas – A call for quality education and technology investment

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions