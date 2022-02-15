Preparation For Death: Tanzanian Man Builds Himself A Three Thousand Dollars Grave

The just constructed Three Thousand Dollars grave
A Tanzanian man has shocked his village by building his own grave in preparation for his death.

Patrick Kimaro, 59, says his family is slowly accepting his decision, which is viewed by the community as a bad omen.

Traditional leaders from Mr Kimaro’s ethnic group in Kilimanjaro region say a grave should not be dug in anticipation of death and it should not remain empty for long.

Mr Kimaro, who works as a policeman, told BBC Swahili that he started building his grave in January to cushion his family from high funeral expenses when he dies.

“Being a first-born child, I had a difficult time burying my parents when they died six months apart… so I decided I’ll not take my children through the same [experience],” he told BBC Swahili.

Mr Kimaro plans to set aside some money for his casket and believes his family will be able to raise money for other related expenses after his death.

He is also planning to take insurance for his grave in the event of natural calamities like flooding that may destroy it.

The preparation of the grave, including its exquisite finishing, cost him a total of $3,000 (£2,200).

Mr Kimaro’s home security guard says some neighbours have shied away from visiting since the grave was dug within the compound.

Some of his family members have however got used to the grave and even sit around it to chat.

BBC

