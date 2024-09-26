The ‘Gambia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting human rights’ — Pres. Barrow tells UNGA

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

Today, during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Adama Barrow affirmed The Gambia’s unwavering dedication to the promotion of human rights and the establishment of a dynamic democracy.

”At the national level, The Gambia remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting human rights and establishing a vibrant democratic environment. The establishment of a National Human Rights Commission and entrenchment of a free, independent, and impartial judiciary provide a solid framework and a sense of security for our citizens, thus ensuring they have a place to seek redress for injustice,” he told the assembly.

He informed the assembly that, since 2017, The Gambia has not documented any political prisoners, nor have any journalists or human rights activists been incarcerated.

“Proudly too, in August 2024, The Gambia was recognised as one of Africa’s leading defenders of freedom of expression and ranked third in Article 19’s Global Expression Report 2024. We will continue striving to better our situation.”

He added that as committed advocates of peace and security, respect for basic rights and freedoms, and the application of international law, Gambia stand firmly against injustice, no matter where it occurs.

“No doubt, as a nation of peace, guided by democratic principles, we have learned valuable lessons to act upon and share,” he said.

“With the help of the international community, we are steadily taking steps to bring closure to the saga of the victims of dictatorship in our country. So far, we have successfully managed the Transitional Justice and Reform processes. Moving forward, we count on your support in the next critical stages of ensuring justice, reconciliation, and reparation, where necessary”.

He assured the gathering that The Gambia will continue advocating preventive approaches to peacebuilding to avert future conflicts.

At the international level, President Barrow said: “The Gambia believes in collective international efforts to combat global challenges. Based on this, last year, The Gambia joined the international community by co-sponsoring UN General Assembly consensus resolution 77/276, which sought to engage the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of States regarding climate change”.

He added that last August, The Gambia submitted its written statement to the ICJ and is looking forward to participating in the oral hearings later this year in The Hague.