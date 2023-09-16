Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Flood Disaster in Libya: 11,000 Confirmed Deaths Due to Dam Failures

44
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

Libya’s chief prosecutor is set to launch an investigation into the tragic collapse of two dams located in the eastern port city of Derna. This catastrophic event resulted in rapid and devastating floods, claiming the lives of thousands and causing extensive destruction throughout the city.

- Advertisement -

General Prosecutor al-Sediq al-Sour announced to the press that the investigation will delve into the actions of local authorities, previous governments, and the allocation of funds designated for the maintenance of these dams.

“I reassure citizens that whoever made mistakes or negligence, prosecutors will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him and send him to trial,” al-Sour declared during a late Friday news conference.

This inquiry comes amidst ongoing efforts by rescue teams to recover bodies in the severely affected city, nearly a week following the destructive impact of Storm Daniel on the dams. According to one aid official, the death toll has surpassed 11,000 people.

It is worth noting that conflicting accounts of the death toll have emerged, with officials from both the eastern and western regions of the divided nation presenting differing estimates.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that “the bodies of 3,958 people have been recovered and identified,” while an additional 9,000 individuals are still missing. The WHO also announced the arrival of 29 tons of medical supplies in Benghazi, an eastern Libyan city.

Previous article
‘You can incarcerate us, but you cannot stop us from talking’— UDP leader tells Pres. Barrow and his govt
Next article
French Ambassador to Niger Held “Hostage” by the Military Junta, Says Macron

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions