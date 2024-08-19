Sukuta Women’s Agriculture Gardeners: A Legacy of Passion, Unity, and Resilience

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In a community deeply rooted in agricultural traditions, the Sukuta Women’s Agriculture Gardeners Association, led by its president, Madam Jonkuda Bojang, stands as a beacon of perseverance, unity, and commitment. With over 40 years of experience, Madam Bojang reflects on the significant role gardening has played in her life and the lives of many women in Sukuta. The association, despite facing numerous challenges, continues to thrive, supporting not just its members but also the broader community.

Madam Jonkuda Bojang shares her journey, which began over four decades ago, inspired by her parents’ dedication to gardening. “This is a work I inherited from my family, and I took it seriously at an early stage,” she recalls. The passion she inherited from her parents has been a source of both sustenance and joy. “Our home never lacked anything, and I saw the happiness it brought to my parents. That inspired me to pursue it as a profession.”

For Madam Bojang, gardening is more than just a livelihood; it is a legacy. “As a woman, I’m proud of the successes I’ve achieved. I own a home, take care of my children, and support my extended family,” she says. Her role as president is not just a title but a responsibility she embraces with pride. She inspires fellow gardeners to work hard, believe in themselves, and never give up.

The Sukuta Women’s Agriculture Gardeners Association is not just about farming; it’s about community. “We support each other, save money for our children, and manage our affairs with patience and understanding,” Madam Bojang explains. Despite occasional differences, the women resolve issues for the benefit of the association and the next generation of gardeners. “We want to leave a legacy where every woman finds a place and a purpose.”

However, the journey is not without challenges. The high cost of seeds, coupled with a lack of adequate support, poses significant hurdles. “We often need sponsorship, but the support we receive is insufficient. The seeds are expensive, and sometimes they don’t even germinate,” she laments. Despite these challenges, the association remains resilient, driven by the shared goal of empowering Gambian women in agriculture.

Vice President Madam Manjiki Jatta echoes these sentiments, calling on the government to provide more support. “We are doing this for the benefit of every Gambian, but we need help,” she urges. As a single mother, Jatta highlights the financial struggles many members face, especially with the rising costs of inputs and the unpredictable impact of the rainy season. “We’re only making enough to put food on the table, but it’s not like it used to be.”

The association’s only male member, Mustapha Salam, who also serves as its advisor, speaks to the challenges and rewards of working with the group. “You need patience to work with women. Today they might praise you, and tomorrow they might blame you,” he says with a smile. Despite these challenges, Salam remains committed, having spent over 20 years with the group. His success in acquiring his own plot and garden serves as an inspiration to young men. “I want to see more young men get involved in agriculture. There’s money in it, but it requires patience and time.”

In conclusion, the Sukuta Women’s Agriculture Gardeners Association is a testament to the strength and resilience of women in agriculture. With leaders like Madam Bojang and Madam Jatta at the helm, the association continues to strive for growth and sustainability, ensuring that the legacy of gardening in Sukuta lives on for generations to come. As they look to the future, their message is clear: women and youth must engage in agriculture to build a stronger, more self-reliant Gambia.