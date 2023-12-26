Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Senegal Supreme Court Decision

22
OPINION

By: Musa Bassadi Jawara

I write to urgently plead with President Macky Sall, to enforce the Supreme Court ruling that allowed Mr Ousman Sonko of PASTEF to participate in the February 2024, presidential elections. It’ll be a travesty and subversion of the Senegalese constitution if the Supreme Court ruling is ignored and brushed under the carpet.

The rule of law is the cornerstone of a flourishing democracy of any nation and sine.quo.non to the restoration of economic and social cohesion. For the executive branch of a nation to make a blatant disregard of the ruling of the judiciary, opens the Pandora’s box of constitutional crisis and may threaten the peace and stability of society as a whole.

President Macky Sall, please do the right thing and abide by the Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for Mr Ousman Sonko’s candidature in the February 2024 presidential poll. Dr Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that “time is always right to do what is right.”

In the final analysis President Sall, when we peel away the legal and political mumbo jumbo, let the Senegalese people deliver the verdict on Mr Ousman Sonko and, there is no opportune moment and platform than the February 2024 presidential poll.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

