Senegal Reclaims Controversial Land from Israeli Businessman

The Senegalese government has reclaimed a 10,000 m² plot of land from controversial Israeli businessman Ron Yeffet, who had planned to develop luxury apartments on the site.

The land, part of the Sporting Club property (a prime coastal site in Dakar, previously designated for a private development project), was allocated during the previous administration under questionable circumstances in 2022.

The project was halted after the change of government in March 2024, with the incumbent President Diomaye Faye’s administration moving to revoke the controversial lease. According to Libération, a government source confirmed, “The process of recovering this land is part of a broader effort to reclaim properties unjustly ceded under previous administrations.”

Other sources have also reported on the ongoing efforts to reclaim several properties handed out under dubious conditions.