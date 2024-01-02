Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Scorpions Get in Camp with a Mystery Squad

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ahead of their second appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Scorpions of The Gambia are currently in camp in Saudi Arabia with a mysterious full squad list of players. Tomorrow is the deadline for the submission of the final list of players to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Gambia is among the only countries, if not the only country in the competition, without a published final list of players to represent the country in Ivory Coast next week for the continent’s biggest football competition.

In the early hours of yesterday, some players landed in Jeddah. As per the photos shared by the Gambia Football Federation, 17 players are in camp, including the surprise inclusion of Yusupha Bobb, who recently signed for a second-tier club in Morocco after being clubless for over a year, as well as Sulayman Marreh. Ali Sowe, who has, in the recent past, been in and out of the squad, is pictured with the team in camp.

The head coach, Tom Saintfiet, said that he will unveil the final list on January 9, a day before the team flies to Ivory Coast. A source close to the camp revealed that the selected players are the only ones in camp, and there will be no new additions. While the whole country awaits the final list of players, here are the names of the players seen in the picture posted by the GFF.

The Gambia is expected to fly to Ivory Coast on January 10 and will be based in Yamoussoukro for the first two group matches. The team will open the group stage game against defending champions and neighbors, Senegal, on January 15.

The first photos released by GFF from the Scorpions camp in Saudi Arabia have shown the following players: Modou Jobe, Baboucarr Gaye, Lamin Sarr, Bubacarr Sanneh, Muhammed Sanneh, Saidy Janko, Dawda Ngum, James Gomez, Alasana Manneh, Hamza Barry, Ebrima Darboe, Sulayman Marreh, Yusupha Bobb, Alieu Fadera, Bambalie Sanyang, Ali Sowe, and Ablie Jallow.

Certainly, Captain Omar Colley, Yankuba Minteh, Assan Ceesay, and Musa Barrow are expected to join the camp.

