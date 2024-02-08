Sabally:‘Joining President Barrow and developing this country is better than being an opposition’

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Momodou Sabally, the former campaign manager of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), who is now a supporter of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), has said that he left UDP to join NPP because he believes that being a part of the ruling party and working towards the development of the country is better than being in the opposition.

Sabally was explaining his decision to resign from the UDP and join the party of President Adama Barrow.

“My politics went to the extent that it was dangerous for this country. It is in the interests and development of The Gambia for me to join President Barrow and his party to support him and develop the country.

“What I can do for the development of this country, if I remain in the opposition, I will not be able to do it. So I took [the] decision that joining the president and developing this country is better than being an opposition,” Sabally said during his appearance on The Gambia Foolo on Star TV.

The former Secretary General and Head of Civil Service under former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh revealed that so many people believed that he had what it took to work with the government to help them succeed in his area of expertise.

Despite many people believing that Sabally was promised several things, including being cleared by the president of his ban from holding public office, based on the recommendation of the Janneh Commission of Inquiry — a commission that investigated the financial dealings of former President Yahya Jammeh and found Sabally guilty of being an aide to Jammeh in economic crimes, Sabally, however, has clarified that President Barrow never made such a promise to him.

“Between the president and I, he didn’t promise me anything. I met with the president, had a conversation with him, and took a decision to join the NPP. He didn’t give me anything and never promised me anything,” Sabally said.

Last month, The Fatu Network reported that President Adama Barrow lifted the ban imposed on Momodou Sabally and some others by the Janneh Commission of Inquiry. Many believed that Sabally was promised such before joining the president’s party.

According to Sabally, since his move to the NPP, two thousand plus Gambians followed him to the ruling party.