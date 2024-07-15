Raising the Shield: Parliamentarians Unanimously Support the Ban on FGM/C

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The dust has settled and the birds chirp as Parliament took their stance to vote against the Women Amendment Bill 2024.

The debate on the much-anticipated Women Amendment Bill 2024 over the past months has garnered significant public attention, creating divisions among people with different opinions and religious perspectives.

The Women Amendment Bill 2024, which sought to decriminalize the practice, survived both the first and second readings and was subsequently remitted to the ABC Committee of the National Assembly for dialogue and consultations. Last week, the joint Committees recommended upholding the ban with a strong emphasis on not medicalizing it and urged the government to effectively implement the law.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, FaBakary Tombong, stated that this is the first time all clauses in a bill have been totally rejected, thus the bill cannot be heard for the third time.

“In accordance with Order 8(1) of the Standing Orders, I rule that the bill is rejected and the legislative process exhausted,” he declared.

Abdou Sowe, NAM for Kombo East, is among the members who voted to uphold the ban. Sowe revealed that he cannot shy away from protecting the interests of his people, especially the women. He asserted that after consulting Islamic scholars and medical professionals about the health implications of the practice on women, he was convinced to join the crusade to uphold the ban.

“Having considered my findings from the public and beyond, and having gone through many consultations, I realized this FGM/C is more harmful than beneficial. Knowing that, I would not be someone who pleases a few members of society at the expense of the young people who will come tomorrow. This is a law, and we are asked to uphold this law,” he stated.

Sowe noted that if the people behind the repeal of the law had come up with substantial evidence to defend what was tabled before them, such as the religious teachings of it, they would have given it consideration. He emphasized that he cannot succumb to cheap spiritual and political threats of death and losing re-election.

“I am not representing Kombo East to be re-elected again; I am representing Kombo East as per the Constitution’s guidance. I am here to safeguard and protect the constitutional mandate of my duty for these five years,” he highlighted.

He urged his people to conduct research and organize symposiums where he can actively participate to enlighten them more on the harmful practice. He pledged to commit his resources to invite different stakeholders to help his people better understand his stance, alleging that people are hiding behind religion to gain cheap popularity. He challenged those who believe that the practice is religious to present facts to challenge his decision.