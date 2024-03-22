Friday, March 22, 2024

Raising Awareness on Mensural Education: ‘Binti Period Gambia’ Expands Program in NBR

63
- Advertisement -

Binti Period Gambia, an organization focused on menstrual health education, has expanded its Menstrual Education Training program in the North Bank Region (NBR) of The Gambia.

The initiative, which began in 2021 in Regions 1 and 2, has now reached 250 teachers in Regions 3, 4, 5 North, and 5 South as part of a memorandum of understanding with The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

- Advertisement -

The primary goal of the program is to provide teachers with the knowledge and tools necessary to confidently educate students about menstrual health.

The training covers various topics, including puberty, menstruation, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other issues that impact the well-being of girls and women.

By equipping educators with comprehensive knowledge, Binti Period Gambia aims to create a ripple effect where teachers become advocates for menstrual dignity through education in their respective schools.

The organization believes that education is crucial in breaking taboos and normalizing conversations around menstruation.

- Advertisement -

By empowering teachers to address menstruation openly, a supportive environment can be fostered in schools, allowing girls to manage their menstrual cycles without fear of embarrassment or shame.

It is also essential for teachers to overcome their own shame and biases surrounding menstruation.

The British High Commission in The Gambia, in partnership with Binti Period Gambia, supports this initiative, highlighting its dedication to promoting education and health in the country.

The collaboration aims to improve the well-being of girls and enhance menstrual health education for teachers in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Binti Period Gambia remains committed to its mission of promoting menstrual dignity and empowering women and girls across The Gambia.

Through partnerships with organizations like the British High Commission, MoBSE, and Africell, they strive to create a future where menstruation is viewed as a natural and normal process of life.

Previous article
Tragic Death of Isatou Chorr Demands Justice
Next article
Opinion│Balla’s take on Sunday’s vote in Senegal

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions