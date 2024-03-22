Raising Awareness on Mensural Education: ‘Binti Period Gambia’ Expands Program in NBR

- Advertisement -

Binti Period Gambia, an organization focused on menstrual health education, has expanded its Menstrual Education Training program in the North Bank Region (NBR) of The Gambia.

The initiative, which began in 2021 in Regions 1 and 2, has now reached 250 teachers in Regions 3, 4, 5 North, and 5 South as part of a memorandum of understanding with The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The primary goal of the program is to provide teachers with the knowledge and tools necessary to confidently educate students about menstrual health.

The training covers various topics, including puberty, menstruation, female genital mutilation (FGM), and other issues that impact the well-being of girls and women.

By equipping educators with comprehensive knowledge, Binti Period Gambia aims to create a ripple effect where teachers become advocates for menstrual dignity through education in their respective schools.

The organization believes that education is crucial in breaking taboos and normalizing conversations around menstruation.

By empowering teachers to address menstruation openly, a supportive environment can be fostered in schools, allowing girls to manage their menstrual cycles without fear of embarrassment or shame.

It is also essential for teachers to overcome their own shame and biases surrounding menstruation.

The British High Commission in The Gambia, in partnership with Binti Period Gambia, supports this initiative, highlighting its dedication to promoting education and health in the country.

The collaboration aims to improve the well-being of girls and enhance menstrual health education for teachers in The Gambia.

Binti Period Gambia remains committed to its mission of promoting menstrual dignity and empowering women and girls across The Gambia.

Through partnerships with organizations like the British High Commission, MoBSE, and Africell, they strive to create a future where menstruation is viewed as a natural and normal process of life.