President Barrow Touts Infrastructural Development As a Key Priority in The Next Five Years

President Adama Barrow Takes Oath of Office
President Adama Barrow has singled out infrastructure, alongside energy and technology as his government’s development priorities for the next five years.

He made this known during his Presidential Inaugural Address delivered on 19th January 2022 at The Independence Stadium, Bakau.

“In outlining my government’s development priorities for the next five years, infrastructure, energy and technology have to be at the core of our development efforts, not as ends in themselves, but a means to attaining our development targets,” President Barrow said.

He went on to note that over the past three years his government has made remarkable achievements in infrastructure development.

Indicating proudly that while most of the construction works of the targeted eight hundred-kilometre (800 km) Primary Road Network, on the North and South Banks, have been completed, work is progressing on the remaining lot.

“My administration also constructed essential bridges, totalling 2.3 kilometres in various parts of the country. These include the famous Senegambia Bridge and the new ones in the Upper River Region.

Our development orientation will continue to be people-centred, people-driven, inclusive, and wisely targeted for progress, growth, and stability,” the President said.

He promised to construct one thousand, two hundred kilometres (1200 Km) of quality roads among several other infrastructural developments in the next five years.

