National People’s Party Throws Victory Celebration in Basse

0
- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party (NPP) has informed the general public that His Excellency President Adama Barrow, Secretary-General and Party Leader of the NPP will grace the Party’s National Victory Celebrations in Basse, Upper River Region on Saturday 8th January 2022.

This is in line with an agreement in the run-up to the campaign and election that a national celebration will be hosted by the region that comes out first in the December 4th presidential election and that the President will attend the celebration.
In this regard, the Upper River Region took first and earned the hosting right of this great event.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the National Executive Members of the NPP, all partner parties and Independents of our grand Alliance I wish to congratulate URR for coming out on top and profoundly express the President’s gratitude to all Gambians for the unprecedented show of love and confidence in him by re-electing him with an absolute majority,” the NPP statement said.

It adds that, “President Adama Barrow wishes to seize this opportunity to assure all Gambians that he will be a president for all Gambians and will continue to serve the best interest of the country while renewing his gratefulness to a grateful nation and her people credited for the unprecedented development strides of his government over the last five years.”

His Excellency President Adama Barrow is expected to be joined by leaders of allied parties and Independents.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleHong Kong Bans All Flights from U.S. and Seven Other Countries as Omicron Spreads

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions