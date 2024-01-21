Monday, January 22, 2024

National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation Settles D500m Owed to Farmers

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) has announced that it has settled a debt of D500 million owed to farmers across the country.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Muhammad Njie, announced during a meeting with secco presidents in Banjul on January 20th, 2024.

He asserted that, through the government’s intervention, the Central Bank and AGIB Bank were instructed to extend their working hours to ensure the money was withdrawn for farmers to be fully paid.

Njie assured the farmers of the corporation’s continued support and highlighted the government’s commitment to the farming sector.

“Effective today, Saturday, January 20, the Gambian Government has settled all the outstanding balance it owed farmers, which is historic. I also want to assure the farmers that the corporation will continue to support you 100 percent,” Njie added.

According to Njie, the corporation has spent D1 billion on the purchase of nuts in the past two months alone. He also mentioned President Barrow’s dedication to supporting farmers and the introduction of a Smart farming initiative to address challenges faced by farmers.

“President Barrow is ever committed to the plight of farmers, and his administration has invested a lot of capital to help grow the farming sector,” he said.

Njie emphasized that the government has provided high-quality fertilizers for the farmers.

Chief Yahya Jarjusey, a board member of the NFSPMC, acknowledged that credit buying has occurred in the past but suggested that the current situation is receiving more attention.

Alagie Ceesay, the vice president of the farmers union, praised the leadership of Muhammad Njie and urged the NFSPMC to continue its good work.

“Truth be told, GGC has done extremely well under the leadership of MD Muhammad Njie, so I want to urge them (GGC) to continue the good work,” he said.

Amat Sarr, a secco president, expressed appreciation for the unprecedented amount of money spent on purchasing nuts in just six weeks, commending Njie and his team for their efforts to support farmers.

“We should all appreciate and commend MD NJIE and his team for a job well done. The government is doing everything possible for the farmers,” he said.

The settlement of the debt owed to farmers by the NFSPMC is seen as a positive development for the farming community, with the government and the corporation reaffirming their commitment to supporting farmers and addressing the challenges they face.

