Muslim Cleric Amir Trawally Calls for Peace During Saturday’s National Assembly Elections

Muslim Cleric Amir Trawally has issued a message calling for peace in Saturday’s National Assembly Elections. According to the Amir, Gambians have a responsibility to live in accordance with the traditions and laws of the dear motherland, The Gambia.

His message reads;

As we elect new National Assembly members on Saturday 9th April 2022, I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to all Gambians to continue to be peaceful, tolerant and law abiding. Elections come and go but the country, The Gambia shall remain.

And while we can all agree and or disagree, we can do so in peace and with sympathy for one another. Consequently, all candidates, political parties, and all others should continue to conduct themselves in a manner that is conducive to peace, tranquility and security.

We have a collective responsibility to establish a generous and compassionate atmosphere in society throughout, especially during times of elections. Each person whether politician or not has a responsibility to live in accordance with the traditions and laws of our dear motherland, The Gambia. And we must do so with absolute tolerance, respect, sympathy and justice for each other.

As Muslims, the Holy Qur’an explains that no matter what the circumstance, we are not to abandon tolerance and sympathy. This is even more essential because these National Assembly elections are taking place during the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan.

Therefore, remain peaceful and kind to one another. Even if you are wronged, you are not to act other than with justice and that you should not take revenge by being unjust and cruel to your fellow human beings. If anyone does that, then you have flouted a fundamental teaching of the Holy Qur’an.

We read in the Holy Qur’an in Chapter five, verse nine:

“…and let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah. Surely, Allah is aware of what you do”

This is the high standard of tolerance and justice in Islam and this is critical for us during this election season.