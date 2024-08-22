Music Producer JLive Clears the Air on Dispute with Miz Jobiz

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

In a candid interview, renowned music producer JLive addressed rumors surrounding his past working relationship with artist Miz Jobiz. The dispute, which has been a topic of speculation within the music industry, centered on the alleged refusal by JLive to release a song created in collaboration with Miz Jobiz.

- Advertisement -

JLive explained that the situation stemmed from a misunderstanding about the ownership and financial aspects of the music they created together. According to the producer, while he had provided Miz Jobiz with the songs she initially requested, tensions arose when she sought additional tracks without compensating him fairly.

“The thing is simple,” JLive stated. “I had to give her a song to clarify. I gave her the song she wanted. But she wanted more of the songs—songs which we created together. So I told her straight off that to get those songs, there’s a limited amount that you need to pay. Because at the end of the day, it’s my work, and it’s your work.”

JLive emphasized that his request for payment was reasonable and not excessive, even for an upcoming artist.

Addressing the lack of formal agreements in their collaboration, JLive shared that their partnership was built on mutual trust and potential rather than contractual obligations. “Since I started working with Jobiz as a talent, with the videos and the investment, there was no agreement,” he said. “You see somebody and say this person could be a great person in the future, and you start working with the person. Some people will say it’s very stupid for somebody to do that, but that’s somebody you have love for.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the fallout, JLive clarified that there are no lingering hard feelings between him and Miz Jobiz. He confirmed that he has since handed over all the songs they worked on together and that their professional relationship has come to an end.

“There is nothing between us at the moment,” JLive concluded. “We might meet somewhere and greet each other, but there is no work relationship between us anymore.”

The revelation sheds light on the complexities of collaborations in the music industry, where creative partnerships can sometimes unravel over financial disagreements and differing expectations. As for JLive and Miz Jobiz, while their professional paths have diverged, the respect they once shared may still linger in their future encounters.