Mckinstry Praises Comoros Organisation but Laments Missed Opportunities in 1-1 Draw

By Zackline Colley

After the closely fought 1-1 draw against Comoros in their latest AFCON qualifier, Scorpions head coach Jonathan McKinstry expressed a mix of admiration for his opponents’ organization and frustration at his team’s inability to capitalize on key opportunities.

Speaking to the press after the match, McKinstry praised Comoros for their tactical discipline, noting their effectiveness on the counterattack and their ability to stifle the Gambian side’s forward momentum.

“Comoros are a team that are extremely well organized and very good on the counterattack. If we didn’t make a decision immediately, they were quick to regain control,” he said.

Comoros, who currently top their World Cup qualifying group, showed why they are regarded as a formidable opponent. McKinstry admitted that their structured defence and quick recoveries made it difficult for his players to break through.

“There’s a reason Comoros are top of their group. They created chances as well, but it’s what we expected from a counterattacking team. We dealt with it reasonably well, and our defenders had a good game,” he said.

Despite this, McKinstry could not hide his frustration with the final result, particularly with the missed chances his team had in the opening and closing stages of the game. He pointed to critical moments when key players like Adama Sidibeh, Alieu Fadera, and Yankuba Minteh failed to convert.

“We created so many good chances, especially in the first 20 minutes and the last 15-20 minutes of the game. On another day, it could’ve been a bigger score,” he reflected.

McKinstry highlighted that the age profile of the Scorpions’ attacking players, including 20-year-old Yankuba Minteh and 24-year-old Adama Sidibeh, was a key factor in some of the team’s inexperience in critical moments.

“They bring huge energy and creativity, but sometimes what you get with maturity is just that final little bit,” McKinstry said. However, he maintained optimism, stressing that the team’s youth would only improve with time and more experience on the field.

The Gambian coach also touched on the team’s overall performance, stating that the squad, which had only a few days of preparation, had shown remarkable improvement.

“We’ve been together for two days here, and if you look at the difference between what the team was doing last campaign and what they’re doing now, I’m amazed at the progress in six training days,” he said.

Reflecting on Comoros’ recent form, McKinstry said the team was not an unknown quantity and posed a real challenge. He cited Comoros’ impressive defensive record, having conceded only two goals in their last five games. “We knew exactly what to expect from them, and that’s why we created so many chances today because we prepared effectively.”

With the group still wide open, McKinstry anticipates more intense competition in the remaining matches.

“This group is going to be extremely tight right up until the end. It wouldn’t surprise me if the upcoming games between Comoros, Tunisia, and Madagascar go either way,” he said.

The Scorpions now shift their focus to their next encounter against Tunisia, as they look to refine their approach and push forward in their bid for qualification.