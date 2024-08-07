Kitty Land Dispute: Authorities Halt Development Over Ownership Controversy

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A land dispute in Kitty has taken a different turn as both parties have been urged to cease development and consult physical planning to determine the rightful owner of the property.

The conflicted land involves two private citizens, Lamin Conteh, a Gambian residing in the US, and Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambian footballer and sports ambassador.

The Fatu Network has obtained documentation indicating that Lamin Conteh is the owner of the now disputed property, which he purchased nearly a decade ago.

Mr. Conteh has called on the government to take swift action and return his land.

However, Mr. Conteh alleged that he was asked to cease developing the land by the Siffoe Police, who informed him that the land is allocated to Tijan Jaiteh for the construction of a sports academy.

Due to the ongoing dispute between the two sides, a team from the Ministry of Lands, headed by the Deputy Permanent Secretary Mamudou Manjang, recently visited the site and asked both parties to cease development on the land immediately.

Police from Siffoe station also arrived at the site and asked Lamin Conteh to stop developing the place.

Mr. Conteh told reporters that he has all legal documents to the land in Kitty and that he acquired the land legally.

The disputed land measures 150 X 225 meters.

“I got this land about ten years ago. How come I want to develop it and the police and officials from lands are asking me to stop?” he questioned.

Conteh revealed that he will file a case against Tijan, who is also allocated the same land by the government.

“How can someone come from nowhere and claim ownership of my land?” Conteh questioned.

Conteh believes the government is playing double standards, reiterating his stance to defend his land.

Present at the site was the DPS at the Ministry of Lands, Mr. Mamudou Manjang, who informed our reporter that as long as there is conflict regarding the land, he will advise both parties to cease any form of development until further notice.

Mr. Manjang advised both Lamin Conteh and Tijan Jaiteh to go to Gambia Physical Planning and the Ministry of Lands, who will scrutinize all their documents.

Efforts have been made to reach out to Tijan Jaiteh for comments, but he could not be reached at the time of this publication.

We will bring his version once we are able to get his comments.