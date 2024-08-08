Kenya’s Youth Protest Economic Hardships and Corruption Amid Calls for Stability

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

NAIROBI, Kenya – The streets of Kenya are filled with the voices of young people protesting against corruption, poor governance, and economic mismanagement. These youth-led protests, organized by various civil society groups, have gained significant momentum, with social media playing a key role in rallying support.

Leading the protests is 24-year-old Shadrack Omondi Orwa, known as “Omosh One Hour” or “Jakabab.” Even though he has a degree in multimedia with a focus on television, Omondi has had difficulty finding a job in his field, a common issue among Kenya’s young graduates. “It’s not just about me,” Omondi told DW. “It’s about a whole generation that has been let down by our leaders. We will take back our country,” he declared, reflecting the feelings of many of his peers.

The frustration among Kenya’s youth is driven by years of economic struggle, high unemployment, and widespread corruption. Activists like Kasnuel McOure, a 27-year-old leader in the protests, are speaking out against the questionable wealth accumulated by government officials. “Some ministers have made 400 million shillings over 30 years, but in less than two years, someone has gained over 200 million shillings. What business are they involved in that we don’t know about?” McOure questioned.

While the protests have received strong support from many young people, there is growing division within the country. Some Kenyans, including Orwa, are tired of the ongoing unrest. “We support the government, and we just want to move forward and work together,” Orwa said. “We no longer want violence and unrest.”

President William Ruto, under increasing pressure, recently dismissed nearly his entire cabinet in an attempt to calm the protesters. However, critics say these actions are too little, too late. The youth-led movement remains determined to push for change, with today’s protests marking another important moment in their ongoing fight.

As Kenya deals with these internal conflicts, the nation is at a crossroads, with some calling for stability and cooperation, while others demand justice and accountability. The outcome of this struggle will shape Kenya’s future and its next generation.